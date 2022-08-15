BruHealth’s #BNontheMove – Campaign for a healthier lifestyle to reach 1 billion steps

BruHealth’s Billion Steps Together is a campaign that kicked off with a walkathon at Taman Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien, to encourage the nation towards living a healthier lifestyle

Over 12,000 registrations received within 3 days for Billion Steps Together and BN on the Move, a health management plan in BruHealth that went live last Monday, August 8

Apart from tracking daily steps, BN on the Move lets users add friends via QR code and links through various social media platforms to encourage and challenge each other

Campaign showcases the changing function of BruHealth from pandemic management to health management

Physical activity can lead to weight loss, improved glucose tolerance and reduced blood pressure

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN,

15 August 2022 - The Ministry of Health (MOH), Brunei and EVYD Technology are pleased to launch their latest joint initiative yesterday – Billion Steps Together. The three-month-long campaign aims to get Bruneians and residents out and about to collectively chalk up at least a billion steps and get healthier together. This is first of many joint health promotion activities planned by the Ministry of Health and EVYD Technology as the country marches towards Wawasan Brunei 2035, a national vision which includes promoting a healthier lifestyle for its people that contributes to a high quality of life.

Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health (fourth from right at ribbon) and other Ministers cutting the ribbon to officially launch BN on the Move.

The campaign kicked off with the official launch of BN on the Move, a health promotion plan in the BruHealth app, at a 6 km walkathon at Taman Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien yesterday morning. The launch was attended by Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin Pengarah Dato Paduka Hj Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs; Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health; Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy; Dato Seri Setia Hj Ahmaddin Hj Abd Rahman, Minister of Home Affairs; Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Abdul Manaf Haji Metussin, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism; Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mohd Juanda Haji Abdul Rashid, Minister of Development; Datin Seri Setia Dr Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohd Salleh, Minister of Education; Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha, Minister of Transport and Infocommunication; Dato Seri Setia Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohammad, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports; MOH and EVYD Technology staff and members of the public as they walked 6 km from Taman Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien to the waterfront and back, to contribute to the Billion Steps Together campaign.

Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health, said: “With the launch of one of the health management features in the BruHealth app, the BN on the Move feature will hopefully encourage the public to lead a healthier lifestyle by exercising or conducting activities together. Activity trackers provide data which enable you to become aware of your physical activity levels, work towards a goal and monitor progress. Studies have shown walking and physical activities can lead to weight loss, improved glucose tolerance and reduced blood pressure. As part of the Ministry of Health’s plans to further develop the BruHealth app to become a Digital Health App that can personally tailor health plans for each individual, MOH and EVYD Technology have laid out plans to roll out in phases improvements to BruHealth to ensure the public can benefit using it, and to personalize BruHealth for individual person health management plans.”

Mr Chua Ming Jie, CEO of EVYD Technology, said: “EVYD Technology is pleased to partner the Ministry of Health to launch Billion Steps Together, to get Bruneians and residents out and about and getting fitter and healthier together. This is part of our commitment to improving people’s health at the national, community and individual levels, and builds on our work with the ministry in optimizing the healthcare sector in Brunei.”

“We are pleased to have helped the ministry develop a COVID-19 pandemic management platform with BruHealth, and to now partner them to encompass population and individual health management with its evolution into a national health app. Today’s launch of Billion Steps Together is just our latest joint initiative to improve the health of Bruneians. We look forward to launching more initiatives in future to give them the best health outcomes possible.”

Participants in the Billion Steps Together campaign are able to view their personal rankings amongst their friends and within the country from a leaderboard in the app. They can also view the number of steps contributed to the campaign in order to reach 1 billion steps. The nation’s progress towards 1 billion steps can also be seen as a live update in the BruHealth app. Active participants who continually track their steps and invite their friends to join in the plan will be rewarded with prizes, which will be announced soon.

