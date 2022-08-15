New camping facilities at Gaomei Wetland in central Taiwan to open in October

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New camping facilities at Gaomei Wetland in Taichung City will start operations in October, allowing campers the pleasure of enjoying beautiful sunsets while camping, according to a press release issued by the city’s Tourism and Travel Bureau on Monday (Aug. 15).

Construction Bureau Director Chen Tai-tien (陳大田) said that visitors to Gaomei Wetland usually arrive shortly before the evening to enjoy the sunset, but after the sunset they are ready to head back home. According to Chen, a campsite is being built in the plaza outside the Gaomei Wetland Visitor Center.

With tents having been set up, campers don’t have to pitch their own tents and can move in with just luggage.

In addition to the new campsite, a restaurant is also being built, Chen said.

According to the Construction Bureau, the campsite at the Gaomei Wetland Visitor Center is equipped with 27 four-person tents. In addition to the light meal services on the first floor of the visitor center, there will be a restaurant with at least 80 seats on the second floor, the bureau said, adding that a booking website is also being set up.



(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)