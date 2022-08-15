Alexa
Taiwan ends pre-entry PCR rule for all arrivals Monday

Non-resident foreigners no longer have to take pre-flight PCR test

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/15 16:47
An EMS technician administers a COVID-19 PCR test in Miami. 

An EMS technician administers a COVID-19 PCR test in Miami.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Aug. 15) ended its pre-flight polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test requirement for all inbound passengers.

During a press conference on Aug. 10, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) announced Taiwan will end the requirement for all arriving passengers to submit proof of a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before boarding a flight to Taiwan, effective Monday. Previously, the requirement had been discontinued for returning Taiwan citizens, residents, and connecting passengers on July 14.

This meant the pre-entry PCR requirement still applied to non-resident foreigners, who account for 10% of arriving passengers. The 48-hour time limit also presented challenges when passengers were on long flights with many transfers.

The new rule removes one obstacle to would-be travelers to Taiwan. However, on-arrival PCR test, three days of quarantine, and four days of self-health management are still mandatory.

People who test positive for COVID while overseas are barred from flying to Taiwan for seven days starting the day they were tested, according to a CECC press release. Due to the threat of new variants, the center warned that it cannot rule out restarting the pre-entry PCR test rule if new variants are deemed to pose a major threat to the country.

Also on Monday, the CECC announced that starting on Sept. 1, inbound passengers can spend their four days of self-health monitoring in their homes or at the residence of their friends or relatives, as long as they can follow the principle of "one person per room." If the inbound travelers cannot meet this requirement, they must stay in an epidemic prevention hotel.

This means that the traveler can stay at the same residence as others, but must have their own room with a separate bathroom. They will no longer need to apply with the local government for a change of location for the self-health monitoring period.
