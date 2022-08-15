Taiwan to ease 4-day self-monitoring rule on Sept. 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday announced that it will allow arriving passengers to spend their four days of self-health monitoring in their homes under the "one person per room" rule.

During a press conference that afternoon, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) announced that next month, inbound passengers must still undergo the "3 + 4" quarantine scheme of three days of quarantine and four days of self-health monitoring. However, starting on Sept. 1, they can spend their four days of self-health monitoring in their homes, as long as they can follow the principle of "one person per room."

Arriving passengers can stay at the home of their relatives or friends, but the accommodation must meet the requirement of "one person per household." If the inbound travelers cannot meet this requirement, they must stay in an epidemic prevention hotel.

Under the old rules, inbound passengers who stayed in an epidemic prevention hotel and wished to return to their homes for the four days of self-initiated epidemic prevention after they completed their three days of quarantine had to obtain permission from the local government. In addition, they had to ensure that the principle of "one person per household" could be followed at the residence during that period.

Beginning on Sept. 1, inbound travelers who complete three days of quarantine will be able to undertake self-health monitoring that meets the requirements of "one person per room" in one's own house or the residence of relatives or friends. This means that the traveler can stay at the same residence as others, but must have their own room with a separate bathroom.

They will no longer need to apply with the local government for a change of location for the self-health monitoring period. In addition, Wang said that arrivals undergoing self-health monitoring cannot stay in general hotels.

He emphasized that the rest of the rules on testing, quarantine, and self-health monitoring remain unchanged and warned that those who violate these regulations face fines of between NT$10,000 and NT$150,000, in accordance with Articles 58 and 69 of the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防制法).

Testing requirements

Upon arrival, passengers will submit a saliva sample for a PCR test at the airport. Passengers will also be provided with two rapid antigen test kits for people aged two and over.

Passengers undergoing quarantine must take the tests if they experience COVID symptoms and when they go out for the first time during the self-health monitoring period. During this phase, people should abide by epidemic prevention regulations.

Self-health monitoring rules

1. Do not go out unless necessary.

2. A negative result on a rapid antigen test is required within two days before going to work or stepping out to buy necessities.

3. When venturing out, wear a mask and maintain proper social distancing at all times.

4. Business activities can include going to work, giving speeches, making visits, and attending meetings. However, masks should still be worn at all times and social distancing should be maintained throughout.

5. Masks should be worn throughout the work day and social distancing must be observed. When eating or drinking, the mask can be removed, but it must immediately be paced back on afterward.

6. Avoid entering crowded places and contact with strangers.

7. Business meetings can be held in a separate room in restaurants or with specific individuals. However, partitions or social distancing should be employed.

8. Non-urgent medical needs or examinations should be postponed.