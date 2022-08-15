Alexa
South Korean Air Force aerobatic display team to refuel in Taiwan

Black Eagles will make 4-hour pitstop in Kaohsiung on Thursday

  352
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/15 15:00
South Korean Air Force's aerobatic display team, the Black Eagles. (Flightline UK photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korea’s Air Force aerobatic display team, the Black Eagles, will make a refueling stop at Kaohsiung International Airport on Thursday (Aug. 18), according to a person familiar with the matter.

The T-50 Eagle jet trainers are expected to arrive at the airport at approximately 11:00 a.m. After refueling, the jets will depart at around 3:00 p.m. and return to South Korea, CNA reported.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said it handles the transit of foreign military aircraft in accordance with the government’s overall foreign policy and that the ministry does not comment on individual cases.

The Black Eagles, which were established in their permanent form in 1994, will be performing at the Basa Air Base in Pampanga, Philippines on Wednesday (Aug. 15), according to the Philippine military. The team has so far flown in events in the U.K., Poland, and Egypt as part of its 2022 world tour.

While in the U.K., the Black Eagles won the King Hussein Memorial Sword for the best overall flying demonstration and the As the Crow Flies Trophy at the three-day Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) in Gloucestershire, which ended on Sunday (Aug. 14).

The Black Eagles previously flew Cessna A-37B Dragonflies and had a brief hiatus between 2007 and 2010 as the South Korean Air Force transitioned to the T-50 Eagle trainer.
