Taiwan reports 15,596 local COVID cases, 22 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 15,596 local COVID cases on Monday (Aug. 15), a 25% decrease from the previous day.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 196 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 4,904,622. The 22 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 9,457.

Local cases

The local cases include 7,310 males, 8,284 females, and two cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 22 deaths announced on Monday include 17 males and five females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, all had a history of chronic disease, and 16 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from July 1 to Aug. 12 and the dates of death were from July 16 to Aug. 12.

Imported cases

The 196 imported cases included 100 males and 96 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s. Between July 15 and Aug. 14, 16 arrived from Vietnam; four from the U.S.; three from Indonesia; two each from Canada and the Philippines; and one each from China, Turkey, Singapore, South Korea, the U.K., Malaysia, and Germany. The countries of origin of 162 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 15,446,244 COVID tests, with 10,534,239 coming back negative. Of the 4,904,622 confirmed cases, 23,510 were imported, 4,881,058 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 9,457 individuals have succumbed to the disease.