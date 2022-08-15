9 Taiwanese rescued from Cambodian human trafficking ring

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nine Taiwanese victims of a human trafficking operation in Cambodia arrived safely in Taiwan on Sunday (Aug. 14).

The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), in conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and the Thai government, arranged for the nine Taiwanese citizens to be flown back to Taiwan. The six men and three women between the ages of 23 and 42, arrived at Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport at 9:55 p.m. aboard China Airlines Flight CI-836 from Bangkok, Thailand.

The CIB said they will first go to the Aviation Police Bureau to undergo questioning before commencing quarantine in accordance with epidemic prevention regulations. Huang Chia-chi (黃家琦), deputy director of the CIB, said at a press conference that MOFA's representative office in Thailand received notification from the Thai government on Sunday that 12 Taiwan nationals had entered Thailand from Cambodia and were suspected of being involved in human trafficking.

Huang said that after an investigation by the Thai government, nine of the 12 were determined to be victims of human trafficking and the three others were detained in Thailand for engaging in criminal behavior. The Thai government and the Taiwan representative office in Thailand activated an emergency assistance and human trafficking victim protection mechanism and arranged for the nine Taiwanese citizens to return to Taiwan.

In a press release, the CIB said there has been a surge in scams that offer Taiwanese high wages for administrative positions in Cambodia on social media job postings. However, once the victims arrive in Cambodia, their passports and other personal documents are seized by trafficking ring operators and forced to engage in telecom scams.

Thus far, MOFA and the CIB have accepted 340 requests for help by Taiwanese claiming to be trapped in such overseas operations. The government has set up a task force to implement a four-pronged strategy that includes "prevention, dissuasion, rescue, and investigation," as well as providing assistance to victims at the Taoyuan Airport.

Since July 26, 26 Taiwanese citizens who thought they were taking legitimate jobs in Cambodia have been discouraged from boarding planes at Taoyuan Airport. Two suspects thought to be behind the ring, a 45-year-old man surnamed Tsai (蔡) and his girlfriend surnamed Zhan (詹) were taken into police custody on July 24.



Nine Taiwanese human trafficking victims arrive in Taiwan on Sunday. (CNA photo)



Police officer warns passengers about overseas work scams. (CNA photo)