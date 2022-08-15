Fundraiser helps preserve legacy of Taiwan's late activist

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chiang Wei-shui’s Cultural Foundation is holding a fundraiser for the first time in 16 years as it seeks to better preserve Taiwan’s cultural heritage.

The event, running between July 19 and Sept. 30, received NT$214,280 (US$7145) in 32 donations as of 11 a.m. on Monday (Aug. 15). The target is NT$300,000.

The project is part of an effort to ensure the continued research of Taiwan’s history and the creation of contemporary cultural works. The first such event since the foundation’s establishment in 2006, the fundraiser is in line with Chiang Wei-shui’s legacy of passing on cultural treasures by pooling public resources, said Chiang Li-jung (蔣理容), vice executive of the foundation.

Chiang Wei-shui (1890-1931) was a Taiwanese doctor and pioneer in an intellectual movement. Having been a prominent figure in the country’s cultural enlightenment, he founded the Taiwanese Cultural Association and the Taiwanese People's Party.

The foundation has been holding exhibitions, lectures, speeches, and music concerts to promote the late activist’s legacy. Chiang Li-jung believes sponsorships are no longer sustainable and crowdfunding will allow more people to learn about the organization and contribute to the cultural cause, CNA quoted her as saying.