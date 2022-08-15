Filipino arrested in Taiwan after allegedly killing girlfriend for rejecting marriage

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Filipino migrant worker was arrested on Sunday (Aug. 14) for allegedly murdering his Filipina girlfriend after she rejected his marriage proposal.

The suspect, identified by his first name Dioni, had been in a relationship with the woman in their hometown in the Philippines, but the couple had broken up before each came separately to Taiwan for work, reported CNA. However, once in Taiwan, they resumed their relationship and Dioni proposed marriage to the woman on multiple occasions but was rejected each time, according to Hsinchu County Police Bureau.

Dioni told police the two met at a hotel in Hsinchu County's Zhubei City on Saturday (Aug. 13) to discuss marriage, but his girlfriend again refused to wed him. The two got into a heated argument and Dioni said that in a fit of rage, he strangled the victim.

He dialed 119 for emergency services, but when paramedics arrived at 6 a.m. Sunday morning, they found the woman had been dead for a number of hours. They immediately notified the police to commence an investigation.

After questioning Dioni, Hsinchu County Police Bureau said they transferred him to the Prosecutor's Office to be investigated for homicide (殺人罪).