Canadian newspaper urges more support for Taiwan from West

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The West has not done enough to counter authoritarianism and should take a supportive stand on Taiwan, Canadian newspaper the National Post said on Saturday (Aug. 13).

In an opinion article, the publication argued that Western nations have failed to demonstrate their commitment to democratic values with regard to the Ukraine-Russia war. However, they could redeem themselves by preventing a conflict in the Taiwan Strait.

Given China’s mounting political and economic coercion towards Taiwan, the National Post said, it would be “naive” to dismiss the Chinese Communist Party’s intention of toppling Taiwan’s democracy and annexing the country. The newspaper cited Beijing’s iron grip on Hong Kong as an example of how Taiwan could end up if the West does not take action.

Following China’s large-scale military exercise near Taiwan, it would be “easy to write off China’s latest provocations as mere bluster,” the newspaper said. However, it warned the drills are “a necessary precondition of any potential invasion in the future.”

The National Post pointed out that China’s recent White Paper on Taiwan reiterated Beijing’s claim over Taiwan and emphasized its willingness to use force if necessary.

The newspaper praised Taiwan’s democracy and advocacy for human rights. It also mentioned China’s isolation of the nation, particularly in international organizations and regarding diplomacy.

It said that if the West continues to “capitulate to Beijing’s fantasy” regarding its claims over Taiwan, the Taiwanese will likely be facing a Chinese attack much like the Ukrainians are dealing with now, against Russian forces.

The National Post urged Canada and its allies to “take a firm stand in support of Taiwanese sovereignty” by ramping up diplomatic and economic ties with Taiwan, supporting its participation in international organizations, and inking defense agreements with the East Asian nation. “Anything less will be offering a free pass to the Communists to repeat what happened in Hong Kong and deal a severe blow to freedom and democracy in the Pacific,” it said.