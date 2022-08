Sunday At Hollyburn Country Club Vancouver Purse: $115,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor VANCOUVER (AP) _ Results Sunday from Odlum Brown VanOpen at Hollyburn Country Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Qualification

Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, Britain, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-4, 7-6.

Valentini Grammatikopoulou (8), Greece, def. Asia Muhammad (2), United States, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Priscilla Hon (1), Australia, def. Kurumi Nara (7), Japan, 6-1, 6-2.

Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Maegan Manasse, United States, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Eugenie Bouchard and Kayla Cross, Canada, def. Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 10-4.