Latvia beats Czechs to reach world junior quarterfinals

By Associated Press
2022/08/15 08:52
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ralfs Bergmanis had a hat trick and Latvia beat the Czech Republic 5-2 on Sunday to secure a quarterfinal spot in the world junior championship.

Latvia (1-2-1) was third in Group A, a spot ahead of the Czech Republic (1-2-1). Latvia got into the event when Russia and Belarus were expelled.

Earlier, Kasper Simontaival had two goals and an assist in Finland's 9-3 victory over Slovakia in Group A. Joel Maatta also scored twice for Finland (2-1). Slovakia finished 0-3-1.

The United States faced Sweden in Group B lead in the late game.