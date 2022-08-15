Personalised Baby Gift Hampers Made Affordable in Singapore with Newly Launched Business, Pineapple

When it comes to buying baby gifts, it is often a decision between affordability, presentability and quality. Pineapple switches things up, making prime-quality customisable baby hampers that are not just delightfully beautiful but also highly accessible at inexpensive prices.

Those looking to get the perfect baby gifts and gift hampers need no longer make a choice between affordability, presentability and quality. Pineapple , a newly launched business in Singapore, bridges the three through their customisable gift boxes and hampers consisting of carefully selected gift options for babies and mothers alike.On top of letting customers choose the items that go into their hampers, Pineapple Singapore allows for further personalisation through gift items — such as swaddles, teether chains and baby bibs — that feature the option to incorporate the baby's name for added personal touch, turning items that, while essential, may appear too generic for one's liking, into unique and memorable gifts that better express sincerity and thought.Pineapple also commits to artful presentation of their baby gift hampers, with each hamper being decorated with masterful artistry and dedication. They also offer reliable doorstep-delivery services for all their baby gift hampers, such that those who have placed an order do not need to drive to the store and struggle keeping the hamper intact and in-shape when transporting it from place to place.Getting great baby gifts have always been difficult, with most baby gift options being one of three things: too expensive, too unpresentable, or of too low a quality. Nick and Debbie , like many others, experienced this firsthand, scrawling through the vast online space to find a suitable present for a baby shower they were to attend.While there were several brands that offered seemingly perfect gifts, none of them were wallet-friendly enough for the pair, who then scoured the likes of online marketplaces for more affordable options — which they then easily found, albeit ones that were mostly too generic in nature to aptly convey their excitement, and altogether lacklustre in terms of presentability.Eventually, they decided to get a baby gift hamper they came across which was both affordable and fairly presentable. However, when it arrived, they discovered the hamper items were low-quality in nature, and that spurred their motivation to make a change in the industry of baby gifts and gift hampers.Soon thereafter, Pineapple was launched, with a commitment to creating baby gift hampers that give people the best bang for their buck, in terms of both quality and presentability, at an affordable price point to boot.Pineapple's customisable gift sets come in both gift boxes and hampers, with the former holding four to six items and the latter holding four to eight. Each and every item made available for incorporation into Pineapple's personalised baby gift box or hamper is carefully picked out for their practicality, essentiality and uniqueness. Currently, the items available as components to Pineapple's customisable gift boxes and hampers include:Aside from their customisable gift sets, Pineapple also has numerous curated, beautifully put together newborn gift hampers and new mum gift hampers to choose from. You can also check out their baby gifting tips and guides

About Pineapple

Pineapple Singapore makes baby gifting more meaningful through customisable gift sets that are pragmatic, presentable, high-quality, and affordable. Check out their FAQ page to find out more about their services, or reach out to them directly for your baby gifting needs.



