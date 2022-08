Hubert Hurkacz, of Poland, throws his racket as he reacts to losing a point to Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the final of the National Bank Op... Hubert Hurkacz, of Poland, throws his racket as he reacts to losing a point to Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the final of the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)