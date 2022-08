Sunday At The Thoreau Club Concord, Mass. Purse: $115,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CONCORD, MASS. (AP) _ Results Sunday from Thoreau Tennis Open 125 at The Thoreau Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Championship

CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Bernarda Pera (2), United States, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.