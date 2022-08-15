ISPS HANDA World Invitational Par Scores

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (335), $247,186
|61a-70b-68a-69a—268
|-12
|Connor Syme, Scotland (173), $125,774
|66a-68b-69a-68a—271
|-9
|Borja Virto Astudillo, Spain (173), $125,774
|65b-67a-71a-68a—271
|-9
|Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark (84), $61,748
|67a-72b-64a-69a—272
|-8
|Richard Mansell, England (84), $61,748
|71a-65b-68a-68a—272
|-8
|Renato Paratore, Italy (84), $61,748
|67a-68b-73a-64a—272
|-8
|Matthew Baldwin, England (55), $39,986
|68b-69a-68a-68a—273
|-7
|Jordan L. Smith, England (55), $39,986
|68a-67b-74a-64a—273
|-7
|Filippo Celli, Italy (0), $0
|66b-67a-72a-68a—273
|-7
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland (40), $29,468
|69a-72b-66a-67a—274
|-6
|Robin Petersson, Sweden (40), $29,468
|66b-70a-70a-68a—274
|-6
|Jamie Rutherford, England (40), $29,468
|70b-68a-67a-69a—274
|-6
|John Catlin, United States (30), $22,508
|67b-69a-66a-73a—275
|-5
|Calum Fyfe, Scotland (30), $22,508
|66a-71b-72a-66a—275
|-5
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain (30), $22,508
|67a-71b-72a-65a—275
|-5
|Craig Howie, Scotland (30), $22,508
|69b-68a-70a-68a—275
|-5
|Jack Senior, England (30), $22,508
|69a-69b-65a-72a—275
|-5
|Oliver Farr, Wales (26), $19,193
|70a-68b-68a-70a—276
|-4
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy (26), $19,193
|70a-68b-67a-71a—276
|-4
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa (24), $17,448
|66b-74a-69a-68a—277
|-3
|Ryan Evans, England (24), $17,448
|66a-71b-73a-67a—277
|-3
|Jens Fahrbring, Sweden (24), $17,448
|68b-70a-68a-71a—277
|-3
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain (22), $15,994
|66b-73a-70a-69a—278
|-2
|Jake McLeod, Australia (22), $15,994
|72a-68b-69a-69a—278
|-2
|Wilco Nienaber, South Africa (22), $15,994
|66b-72a-71a-69a—278
|-2
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden (20), $14,904
|68a-71b-70a-70a—279
|-1
|Haraldur Magnus, Iceland (20), $14,904
|71b-69a-69a-70a—279
|-1
|David Borda, Spain (18), $13,595
|70b-67a-72a-71a—280
|E
|Stephen Stallings Jr., United States (18), $13,595
|69b-68a-73a-70a—280
|E
|Dale Whitnell, England (18), $13,595
|66b-69a-75a-70a—280
|E
|Jordan Wrisdale, England (18), $13,595
|71b-69a-69a-71a—280
|E
|Steven Brown, England (17), $12,287
|72b-69a-68a-72a—281
|+1
|Zach Murray, Australia (17), $12,287
|70b-70a-69a-72a—281
|+1
|David Carey, Ireland (16), $11,196
|67b-73a-68a-74a—282
|+2
|David Dixon, England (16), $11,196
|70a-67b-70a-75a—282
|+2
|Joakim Wikstrom, Sweden (16), $11,196
|71b-68a-71a-72a—282
|+2
|Felix Palson, Sweden (15), $10,324
|65b-68a-75a-78a—286
|+6
|Ryan Lumsden, England (14), $10,033
|68a-70b-72a-78a—288
|+8