|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|6
|Brentford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|Newcastle
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Leeds
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Brighton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Aston Villa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Bournemouth
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Fulham
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Wolverhampton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Leicester
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|1
|Southampton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|1
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Man United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
___
Fulham 2, Liverpool 2
Bournemouth 2, Aston Villa 0
Leeds 2, Wolverhampton 1
Newcastle 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Tottenham 4, Southampton 1
Everton 0, Chelsea 1
Leicester 2, Brentford 2
Man United 1, Brighton 2
West Ham 0, Man City 2
Aston Villa 2, Everton 1
Arsenal 4, Leicester 2
Brighton 0, Newcastle 0
Man City 4, Bournemouth 0
Southampton 2, Leeds 2
Wolverhampton 0, Fulham 0
Brentford 4, Man United 0
Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Hull
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|7
|Watford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7
|Blackburn
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|Millwall
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|6
|Cardiff
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Sunderland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|5
|5
|Preston
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Rotherham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|QPR
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|4
|Burnley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Birmingham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Swansea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|Sheffield United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Huddersfield
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|3
|Wigan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Stoke
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Blackpool
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Reading
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|3
|West Brom
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Luton Town
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Coventry
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|Middlesbrough
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|Bristol City
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|1
|Norwich
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
___
Norwich 1, Wigan 1
Bristol City 2, Sunderland 3
Burnley 1, Luton Town 1
Preston 0, Hull 0
QPR 3, Middlesbrough 2
Reading 2, Cardiff 1
Sheffield United 2, Millwall 0
Stoke 2, Blackpool 0
Swansea 0, Blackburn 3
Coventry vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd
West Brom 1, Watford 1
Watford 1, Burnley 0
Cardiff 1, Birmingham 0
Blackpool 0, Swansea 1
Huddersfield 3, Stoke 1
Hull 2, Norwich 1
Luton Town 0, Preston 1
Millwall 3, Coventry 2
Rotherham 4, Reading 0
Sunderland 2, QPR 2
Wigan 1, Bristol City 1
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United, 9 a.m.
Blackburn vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Blackpool, 3 p.m.
Stoke vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Cardiff, 3 p.m.
Norwich vs. Millwall, 3 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ipswich
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|7
|Sheffield Wednesday
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|7
|Bristol Rovers
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|6
|Peterborough
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|6
|Plymouth
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Cambridge United
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Derby
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Bolton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|5
|Portsmouth
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|5
|Accrington Stanley
|3
|1
|2
|0
|7
|6
|5
|Exeter
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|4
|Fleetwood Town
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Forest Green
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Charlton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Shrewsbury
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Port Vale
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|4
|Lincoln
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Wycombe
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|3
|Barnsley
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Oxford United
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Morecambe
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Burton Albion
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|11
|1
|Cheltenham
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|0
|Milton Keynes Dons
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|0
___
Barnsley 1, Cheltenham 0
Bolton 3, Wycombe 0
Burton Albion 0, Bristol Rovers 4
Charlton 1, Derby 0
Exeter 4, Port Vale 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Plymouth 1
Forest Green 1, Ipswich 2
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Oxford United 1, Cambridge United 0
Peterborough 3, Morecambe 0
Portsmouth 0, Lincoln 0
Shrewsbury 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Oxford United 0
Accrington Stanley 4, Burton Albion 4
Cambridge United 2, Exeter 1
Cheltenham 0, Portsmouth 2
Derby 2, Barnsley 1
Ipswich 3, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Lincoln 1, Forest Green 1
Morecambe 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Plymouth 2, Peterborough 0
Port Vale 0, Bolton 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Charlton 0
Wycombe 1, Shrewsbury 2
Barnsley vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|9
|Walsall
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1
|7
|Salford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|0
|7
|Northampton
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|7
|Stevenage
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|7
|Barrow
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|5
|6
|Crewe
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|6
|AFC Wimbledon
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|2
|5
|Doncaster
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|5
|Carlisle
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Bradford
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|Harrogate Town
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Sutton United
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Grimsby Town
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Tranmere
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|3
|Stockport County
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|3
|Mansfield Town
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Gillingham
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|3
|Swindon
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Colchester
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|1
|Crawley Town
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Newport County
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Hartlepool
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|1
|Rochdale
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|0
___
Barrow 3, Bradford 2
Colchester 1, Carlisle 1
Crawley Town 0, Leyton Orient 1
Crewe 3, Harrogate Town 0
Doncaster 2, Sutton United 1
Gillingham 1, Rochdale 0
Grimsby Town 1, Northampton 1
Hartlepool 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Mansfield Town 1, Tranmere 0
Newport County 0, Walsall 1
Stevenage 2, Stockport County 1
Swindon 0, Salford 0
AFC Wimbledon 2, Doncaster 2
Bradford 2, Newport County 0
Carlisle 1, Swindon 1
Harrogate Town 0, Crawley Town 0
Leyton Orient 1, Mansfield Town 0
Northampton 2, Hartlepool 1
Rochdale 0, Grimsby Town 1
Salford 3, Crewe 0
Stockport County 1, Colchester 0
Sutton United 1, Barr