US Senator Markey leads Congressional delegation to visit Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Senator Ed Markey (D-MA), Representative John Garamendi (D-CA), Representative Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), Representative Don Beyer (D-VA), and Representative Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-AS) will visit Taiwan from August 14-15, 2022, as part of a larger tour of the Indo-Pacific region, according to an American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) press release.

The delegation, which arrived on Sunday night (Aug. 14), will meet with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate change, and other significant issues of mutual interest, according to the release.

Markey voted for the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) in 1979 when he was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He is one of just a few members of Congress who voted for the TRA and are still serving.

Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that the U.S. Congressional delegation led by Markey is another show of U.S. Congress’ steadfast support of Taiwan and resolution to team up with democratic partners to maintain peace and stability in the region and across the Taiwan Strait.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the delegation will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and visit the Taiwan legislature’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to exchange views on topics of security and economic and trade relations between Taiwan and the U.S.