President Tsai pays tribute to Taiwan democracy pioneer Peng Ming-min on his centennial

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) paid tribute to professor Peng Ming-min (彭明敏) on his centennial on Sunday (Aug. 14), thanking him for his dedication to justice and Taiwan sovereignty and democracy.

The Peng Foundation for Culture and Education held the professor Peng Ming-min centennial service in a church in Taipei on Sunday afternoon. Tsai attended the church service and gave a citation to honor the late pro-democracy activist, who died in April of this year. The citation was received by one of Peng’s family members.

Born in a time of uncertainty, Peng had seen wars and many injustices. Peng was a champion of democracy and freedom, could not accept authoritarian rule, stood up for his beliefs and Taiwan’s democracy, and bravely fought against authoritarian power, Tsai said during an address at the service.

Even though Peng spent time in jail and was in exile overseas for a long time, his faith in the value of freedom never wavered, Tsai continued.

Nowadays, many democratic countries are in the shadow of authoritarian oppression, Tsai said, adding that as Taiwan faces threats from China, Peng’s legacy serves as a reminder that democracy and freedom are Taiwan’s biggest assets and are values that Taiwanese must unite to protect.