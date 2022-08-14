Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan develops PCR testing for Langya virus from China

Scientists say virus not fatal but more surveillance needed

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/14 18:20
A shrew. (Pixabay photo)

A shrew. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has developed a PCR diagnostic method for Langya henipavirus (LayV), a newly identified virus from China that has sickened 35 people since 2018.

The virus came to light after a study published by the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) on Aug. 4 flagged that a zoonotic disease had appeared in Shandong and Henan provinces. The patients were believed to have been infected by shrews that carried the virus.

Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), deputy director-general of Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, said Sunday (Aug. 14) that the country’s laboratories have put in place a testing mechanism for the virus through the means suggested by the research.

No evidence has shown that LayV can be transmitted from humans to humans, Chuang said. While the virus is not deemed a cause for concern and no infection has been reported in Taiwan, Chuang said suspected cases can be sent for screenings as a precaution, wrote CNA.

Symptoms of Langya virus include cough, fever, and fatigue. Scientists have downplayed the risk of the virus creating the next pandemic but cautioned that beefed-up surveillance is needed and that more zoonotic pathogens could travel unnoticed, per CNN.
Taiwan
zoonotic
Langya
LayV
Langya henipavirus
virus

RELATED ARTICLES

Poll suggests tight race for Taipei mayoral election
Poll suggests tight race for Taipei mayoral election
2022/08/14 10:07
Taiwan population increases for first time in two years
Taiwan population increases for first time in two years
2022/08/13 17:40
Taiwan envoy concerned about China's military aggression
Taiwan envoy concerned about China's military aggression
2022/08/13 17:18
Vice president sees Taiwan as model of sustainable development
Vice president sees Taiwan as model of sustainable development
2022/08/13 15:27
Indian foreign ministry calls for Taiwan Strait peace
Indian foreign ministry calls for Taiwan Strait peace
2022/08/13 15:21