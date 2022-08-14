Alexa
Rise in Formosan macaque deaths alarms Taiwan

Authorities do not rule out poisoning as cause of death

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/14 15:06
Formosan macaque in Kaohsiung's Shoushan National Natural Park.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Authorities in Taiwan are investigating whether the recent rise in the deaths of Formosan macaques is associated with poisoning.

Three deaths and two injuries of the primate endemic to Taiwan were reported between July 1 and Aug. 11, according to Kaohsiung City’s Agriculture Bureau. Bruises were found on the bodies of the animals, likely caused by impact, but the bureau does not rule out the possibility of poisoning.

Autopsies have been conducted and samples collected for further examination to determine the real cause of death of the monkeys, wrote Agriharvest. According to bureau official Chang Yun-ping (張韻萍), rodenticides that could cause internal bleeding if ingested killed some wild animals during Taiwan's early days.

As the probe is underway, the authorities urge the public against harming the Formosan macaque, which was removed from the list of protected species in 2019. The primate is still protected by the Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法) and abuse could incur a fine of up to NT$300,000 (US$10,014).

Those who report abuse or the killing of the animal will be awarded 20% of the fine imposed on perpetrators, per CNA.

Alarmed by a spike in mistreatment cases, animal welfare groups have called for better protection of Formosan macaques. Taiwan will ban the import, export, and domestication of the animal starting September 1.
