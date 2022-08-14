Taiwan reports 20,802 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Aug. 14) announced 21,092 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 20,802 were local and 290 were imported, as well as 22 deaths.

The local cases included 9,572 males and 11,220 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 10 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, 105 were moderate or severe cases.

Among the 22 reported deaths, 13 were male and nine were female. They ranged in age between 40 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Twenty-one had a history of chronic illness, and 17 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between May 24 and Aug. 11 and died between June 3 and Aug. 11.

The imported cases included 167 males and 123 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between July 15 and Saturday (Aug. 13). Seven arrived from Singapore, six from the U.S., five each from Vietnam and Thailand, three from France, two each from Indonesia and Malaysia, and one each from the U.K., Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Bangladesh, the Philippines, and Germany. The origins of the other imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 4,888,840 cases of COVID-19, including 23,316 imported, while 9,435 people have succumbed to the disease.