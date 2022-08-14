US-Taiwan trade initiative talks to kick off soon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s top trade negotiator said on Saturday (Aug. 13) that talks on the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade are expected to start soon.

U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Friday (Aug. 12) that a roadmap for the talks will be set out in the coming days. Minister without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) told CNA that preparations on both sides are proceeding as planned and the U.S. official’s statement is sending a positive message.

The negotiations will prioritize topics on which agreement is more likely to be reached. They include matters that have been discussed extensively in the World Trade Organization (WTO) and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Deng added.

Deng expressed hopes that the talks will yield results by the end of next year as the U.S. will be the host of APEC meetings in 2023.

Taiwan and the U.S. launched the initiative on June 1 in pursuit of a deepened trade relationship. It will focus on 11 areas, which are trade facilitation, regulatory practices, agriculture, anti-corruption, supporting SMEs in trade, harnessing the benefits of digital trade, promoting worker-centric trade, supporting the environment and climate action, standards, state-owned enterprises, as well as non-market policies and practices.