All Blacks hit back to beat Springboks 35-23

By Associated Press
2022/08/14 01:37
New Zealand's David Havili, bottom, scores a try during the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and New Zealand at Ellis Park Stadium in Joha...
South Africa's Malcolm Marx, right, tackles New Zealand's Akira Ioane during the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and New Zealand at Ellis...
New Zealand's Sam Whitelock, right, wins the ball against South Africa's Eben Etzebeth during a line out for the Rugby Championship test between South...
New Zealand's Richie Mo'unga prepares to kick a penalty during the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and New Zealand at Ellis Park Stadium ...
South Africa's Lukhanyo Am, right, is challenged by New Zealand's Rieko Ioane during the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and New Zealand ...
South Africa's Lukhanyo Am scores a try during the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and New Zealand at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg,...
New Zealand's head coach Ian Foster holds the ball as his team warms up for the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and New Zealand at Ellis ...

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — New Zealand lost a 15-point lead and then produced two tries in the last six minutes to come from behind and beat South Africa 35-23 in the Rugby Championship on Saturday to possibly save coach Ian Foster's job.

New Zealand's victory was gutsy and it ended a run of three straight losses — and five losses in the All Blacks' last six tests — that put Foster on the brink of being fired.

Captain Sam Cane and hooker Taukei’aho Samisoni scored tries in the first half and New Zealand was in control and out to a 15-0 lead at one point to silence 61,000 at Ellis Park.

South Africa replied with tries by Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi either side of halftime and Handré Pollard kicked the home team 23-21 ahead in the 68th minute, the first time the Boks led.

It was also the only time. New Zealand launched a length-of-the-field attack, finished off by center David Havili, to snatch the lead back in the 74th while down to 14 men with Beauden Barrett's yellow card. The All Blacks added another try right at the end by lock Scott Barrett to secure a deserved win that eased the pressure on Foster.

