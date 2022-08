JOHANNESBURG (AP) — New Zealand has beaten South Africa 35-23 at Ellis Park in the second round of the Rugby Championship.

New Zealand 35 (Sam Cane, Samisoni Taukei'aho, David Havili, Scott Barrett tries; Richie Mo'unga 3 conversions, 3 penalties), South Africa 23 (Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi tries; Handre Pollard 2 conversions, 3 penalties). HT: 15-10