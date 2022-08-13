NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 7 1 7 28 36 15 San Diego 7 4 4 25 21 13 Houston 7 4 4 25 26 17 Chicago 6 3 5 23 22 17 Kansas City 6 4 4 22 16 17 OL Reign 5 4 6 21 16 14 Angel City 5 5 3 18 14 16 Orlando 3 5 6 15 16 30 Louisville 2 6 8 14 16 22 Gotham FC 4 8 0 12 9 24 Washington 1 6 9 12 16 21 North Carolina 2 5 4 10 20 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, August 5

Washington 1, Louisville 1, tie

North Carolina 3, Portland 3, tie

Sunday, August 7

Kansas City 2, San Diego 1

Chicago 2, Gotham FC 0

Houston 2, OL Reign 1

Angel City 2, Orlando 2, tie

Wednesday, August 10

Portland 2, Washington 1

Friday, August 12

Louisville 0, Houston 0, tie

Saturday, August 13

Kansas City at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 14

Gotham FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Angel City, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17

Gotham FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, August 19

Angel City at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 20

Orlando at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Chicago at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 24

Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.