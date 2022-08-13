Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/13 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 71 42 .628 _
Toronto 60 51 .541 10
Baltimore 59 53 .527 11½
Tampa Bay 58 53 .523 12
Boston 56 58 .491 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 60 52 .536 _
Minnesota 58 53 .523
Chicago 57 56 .504
Kansas City 47 67 .412 14
Detroit 43 71 .377 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 41 .640 _
Seattle 62 52 .544 11
Texas 49 63 .438 23
Los Angeles 49 64 .434 23½
Oakland 41 72 .363 31½

Friday's Games

Cleveland 8, Toronto 0

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0

Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3

Houston 7, Oakland 5

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 0

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland (Bieber 7-6) at Toronto (Gausman 8-8), 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 9-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-4), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-1) at Kansas City (Singer 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-9) at Houston (Javier 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Texas (Pérez 9-3), 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 1-3), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-2) at Boston (Wacha 6-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.