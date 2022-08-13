Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/13 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 24 21
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 1 0 .000 21 23
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 10 23
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 24 51
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 23 10
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 24 13
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 23 36
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 27 11
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 23 21
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 21 24
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 27 23
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 21 28
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 36 23
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 28 21
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Giants 23, New England 21

Baltimore 23, Tennessee 10

Friday's Games

Atlanta 27, Detroit 23

Cleveland 24, Jacksonville 13

Arizona 36, Cincinnati 23

N.Y. Jets 24, Philadelphia 21

San Francisco 28, Green Bay 21

Saturday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Chicago at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19

Carolina at New England, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 22

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.