NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|21
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|23
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|23
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|24
|51
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|10
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|13
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|36
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|11
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|21
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|24
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|23
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|27
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|28
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|23
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|21
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
___
N.Y. Giants 23, New England 21
Baltimore 23, Tennessee 10
Atlanta 27, Detroit 23
Cleveland 24, Jacksonville 13
Arizona 36, Cincinnati 23
N.Y. Jets 24, Philadelphia 21
San Francisco 28, Green Bay 21
Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Carolina at New England, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.
Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.