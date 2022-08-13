Alexa
Taiwan police warn against scams using the health ministry

Fraudsters use fake website to ask for bank account, credit card information

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/13 20:01
The CIB warns against scammers pretending to represent the Ministry of Health and Welfare. (CIB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers have been impersonating the ministry to defraud the public, police said Saturday (Aug. 13).

In most cases, a group pretending to be the MOHW will send an e-mail offering information about a financial relief program, according to the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB). After the recipient looks up the website mentioned in the e-mail and fills out his basic information including ID number, bank account number, and credit card number, money will be taken out of his account.

The CIB warned e-mail recipients to check the names of the websites involved, as the fraud ring will often not use the ministry’s real website, www.mohw.gov.tw, but add other English letters or numbers before the “gov,” CNA reported.

The CIB gave the examples of a man and a woman who separately each lost NT$100,000 (US$3,300) in MOHW-related scams. Members of the public receiving similar e-mails should carefully consider the websites listed in the message before filling anything out, and check out the real government ministry websites.

If in any doubt, they should contact the 165 anti-fraud hotline and consult the 165 website, the CIB said.
