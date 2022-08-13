Taiwan envoy concerned about China's military aggression

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), Taiwan’s representative to the U.S., on Friday (Aug. 12) expressed concern over China's military provocations and urged Beijing not to use force to resolve political differences.

Hsiao expressed regret over China's "irrational and unreasonable" response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. She said that Beijing has increased the scope and intensity of military exercises to intimidate Taiwan in recent days, CNA reported.

The representative said she is worried about the effects China’s actions have on regional peace and stability. The Taiwan Strait is an important route for the global economy and trade, she said, adding that unrest in the region will have an impact on the world, China included. She called on Beijing to handle political differences in a prudent and peaceful manner.

Speaking of news that a Taiwan-U.S. trade negotiation road map will be announced by the White House in the next few days. Hsiao said that after Taiwan and the U.S. announced the launch of the "21st Century Trade Initiative" in June, the two sides have made good progress.

Multiple nations have spoken out about maintaining peace and stability in the strait in recent weeks, including the U.S., India,, South Korea, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Slovakia.