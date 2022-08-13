Vice president sees Taiwan as model of sustainable development

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government’s plan to spend NT$900 billion (US$30.04 billion) by 2030 to help businesses cut carbon emissions will help turn Taiwan into a model of sustainable development, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Friday (Aug. 12).

Last year, the government set 2050 as the target for Taiwan to reach zero carbon emissions. The NT$900 billion was approved by the Cabinet in March, Lai noted at the opening of an expo organized by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE).

The vice president said the Russian invasion of Ukraine showed that some countries were still underestimating the threat posed by climate change, launching territorial wars instead of taking measures to save the planet, CNA reported.

The mayors and deputy mayors of five special municipalities also addressed the forum to expand on local achievements in the move to cut emissions. Taipei City described how it had already reduced carbon emissions by 13%, with 40% as the goal by 2030 and 60% by 2040.

New Taipei City set next year as the target date to become a “coal-free” city, while expanding public transportation. In Taoyuan City, the introduction of LED road lights saved 60% in energy and NT$153 million in electricity spending.

Recycling has become a top priority in Tainan City, while Kaohsiung City prides itself on being the area that has progressed quickest toward the zero-carbon goal, having reduced emissions by 20% in 2020.