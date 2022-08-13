Indian foreign ministry calls for Taiwan Strait peace

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Indian foreign ministry called for restraint on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to maintain the status quo during a press conference on Friday (Aug. 13).

“Like many other countries, India, too, is concerned at recent developments,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. “We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change the status quo, de-escalation of tensions, and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.”

He added that India’s policies remained unchanged and “do not require reiteration.”

India is set to carry out a joint military exercise with the U.S. in October near the South Asian country’s border with China. The drills will be held at an altitude of 3,048 meters in the Indian state of Uttarakhand and will focus on high-altitude warfare training, Hindustan Times cited a senior Indian Army officer familiar with the matter as saying.

The drills are part of the 18th iteration of the annual joint exercise called "Yudh Abhyas," which translates to "War Practice,” per Hindustan Times.

India and China had bloody skirmishes near the contested Himalayan border in 2020, which resulted in numerous casualties on both sides.

Indian and Chinese officials have often reaffirmed a "one China" policy but India stopped doing so in 2010 after then-Chinese premier Wen Jiabao’s (溫家寶) visit, according to a Firstpost report.When Narendra Modi was sworn in as India’s prime minister in 2014, he invited Taiwan’s then-representative Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) to the ceremony.

India opened the India Taipei Association office in Taipei in 1995 to manage diplomatic affairs, while Taiwan established its Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in New Delhi the same year.