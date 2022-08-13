Taiwan reports 21,056 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 21,056 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Aug. 13), as well as 233 imported cases and 40 deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The single-day number of local cases reached a peak of 94,808 May 27 and dropped to a 100-day low of 15,206 local transmissions Aug. 8.

Saturday's new local cases included 9,658 males and 11,388 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 4,082, followed by Taichung City with 2,534 cases, and Taipei City with 2,439. Taichung, Kaohsiung, and Tainan each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 40 newly reported deaths were 27 male and 13 female local cases aged between 30 and 99, with all of them suffering from chronic diseases and 30 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between May 2 and Aug. 10, and passed away between May 10 and Aug. 10.

The 233 new imported cases included 146 males and 87 females, aged from under 5 to 79. They arrived in Taiwan between July 13 and Aug. 12.

The new figures announced Saturday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus cases to 4,867,766, including 4,844,683 domestic cases and 23,029 imported ones. The 9,413 fatalities from the pandemic include 9,398 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,035 deaths and Taipei City 1,066.