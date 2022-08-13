Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: The story of India, 75 years in the making

By Associated Press
2022/08/13 12:33
FILE - Muslim refugees sit on the roof of an overcrowded coach railway train in trying to flee India near New Delhi on Sept. 19, 1947. About 5 million...
FILE - The body of assassinated Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi, covered with rose petals, is carried to the site of his cremation in New Delhi, Jan. 31,...
FILE - Voters receive ballots from polling station officials for India's first General Election in a rural Delhi state village in India around Dec. 14...
FILE - Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, left, visits the Dalai Lama, spiritual and temporal head of Tibet, at Birla House in the hill station o...
FILE - Two Tibetans haul long sticks of wood along a mountain road in the North East Frontier Area as they aid the Indians in battling the Chinese Red...
FILE - Armed East Pakistan fighters head for the battle front by pedicab, in Jessore, East Pakistan on April 2, 1971. The town, near the border with I...
FILE - Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, right, and President of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto shake hands after signing and agreement in the Govern...
FILE - Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, second from left, hugs Indian bowler Madan Lal while the rest of the Indian team celebrate at Lord's aft...
FILE - A Sikh militant holds field glasses to look at government troops from his perch on the Golden Temple in Amritsar as the Indian Army moved men i...
FILE - Firemen use a hose to wet canvas screens at factory boundaries to prevent the spread of dangerous fumes at the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal, I...
FILE - Young Muslim separatists come into the streets with guns, defying an army curfew and demanding independence in Kashmir, Monday, Jan. 23, 1990. ...
FILE- Supporters of the anti-reservation movement hoist a colleague in the air during a massive rally near parliament house in New Delhi on Tuesday, O...
FILE - Rajiv Gandhi's wife Sonia, center, and her two children, Rahul and Priyanka, look back from the burning pyre after the body of the former India...
FILE - Hindu fundamentalists walk along the perimeter wall of the disputed site of a Ram temple to be built where the Babri mosque, at rear behind tre...
FILE - The skeletal remains of a transport bus are seen alongside burning vehicles and damaged buildings outside Bombay's Passport Office after a mass...
FILE - Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, second left, Defense Minister George Fernandes, center, founder of the Indian nuclear program A.P.J...
FILE - Indian artillery guns are engulfed in smoke in Dras, some 155 kilometers (96 miles) in north of Srinagar, India, on Saturday, July 10, 1999. Th...
FILE - Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, left, and his Indian counterpart Atal Bihari Vajpayee wave upon Vajpayee's arrival in Wagha border, 28 k...
FILE - Commuters travel on an overloaded truck outside Calcutta, India, Wednesday, May 10, 2000. India's population officially hit 1 billion a day lat...
FILE - An aerial view shows the destruction in the town of Anjar, India, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Bhuj, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2001. The 7.9 m...
FILE - Razia, a Muslim woman, cries while praying by her destroyed home near Ahmedabad, India, March 2, 2002. Vengeful Hindu mobs torched Muslim homes...
FILE - Paliyamma grieves on returning to her damaged house at a fishermen's colony hit by the tsunami, in Nagappattinam, in the southern Indian state ...
FILE- An Indian soldier takes cover as the Taj Mahal hotel burns during a gun battle between Indian military and militants inside the hotel in Mumbai,...
FILE - Competitors from various nations ride in a pack on the promenade at Rajpath in front of the landmark India Gate monument in the men's 168 km cy...
FILE - India's most famous prisoner of conscience Irom Sharmila, who has been on a hunger strike since November 2000 to protest against the Armed Forc...
FILE- Indian cricketers celebrate their win with the trophy in the Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, India April 2 , 2011. In...
FILE - Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati, center, is presented with a gold crown by her supporters at a public rally, in Mumbai, India Nov. 25, 2007....
FILE - Protesters shield themselves as police beat them with sticks during a violent demonstration near the India Gate against a gang rape and brutal ...
FILE - Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and India's next prime minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering at the home of his 90-year-ol...
FILE - A gay rights activist celebrates after the country's top court struck down a colonial-era law that made homosexual acts punishable by up to 10 ...
FILE - An Indian national flag, left, flies next to a Jammu and Kashmir state flag on the Civil Secretariat building, in Srinagar, Indian controlled K...
FILE - Indians wave national flags and shout slogans behind a police barricade during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi, In...
FILE - Indian farmers wait for the outcome of a meeting with the government at the protest site against new agricultural laws, on a highway at the Del...
FILE - A man runs to escape heat from multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Thursday, Apri...

FILE - Muslim refugees sit on the roof of an overcrowded coach railway train in trying to flee India near New Delhi on Sept. 19, 1947. About 5 million...

FILE - The body of assassinated Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi, covered with rose petals, is carried to the site of his cremation in New Delhi, Jan. 31,...

FILE - Voters receive ballots from polling station officials for India's first General Election in a rural Delhi state village in India around Dec. 14...

FILE - Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, left, visits the Dalai Lama, spiritual and temporal head of Tibet, at Birla House in the hill station o...

FILE - Two Tibetans haul long sticks of wood along a mountain road in the North East Frontier Area as they aid the Indians in battling the Chinese Red...

FILE - Armed East Pakistan fighters head for the battle front by pedicab, in Jessore, East Pakistan on April 2, 1971. The town, near the border with I...

FILE - Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, right, and President of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto shake hands after signing and agreement in the Govern...

FILE - Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, second from left, hugs Indian bowler Madan Lal while the rest of the Indian team celebrate at Lord's aft...

FILE - A Sikh militant holds field glasses to look at government troops from his perch on the Golden Temple in Amritsar as the Indian Army moved men i...

FILE - Firemen use a hose to wet canvas screens at factory boundaries to prevent the spread of dangerous fumes at the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal, I...

FILE - Young Muslim separatists come into the streets with guns, defying an army curfew and demanding independence in Kashmir, Monday, Jan. 23, 1990. ...

FILE- Supporters of the anti-reservation movement hoist a colleague in the air during a massive rally near parliament house in New Delhi on Tuesday, O...

FILE - Rajiv Gandhi's wife Sonia, center, and her two children, Rahul and Priyanka, look back from the burning pyre after the body of the former India...

FILE - Hindu fundamentalists walk along the perimeter wall of the disputed site of a Ram temple to be built where the Babri mosque, at rear behind tre...

FILE - The skeletal remains of a transport bus are seen alongside burning vehicles and damaged buildings outside Bombay's Passport Office after a mass...

FILE - Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, second left, Defense Minister George Fernandes, center, founder of the Indian nuclear program A.P.J...

FILE - Indian artillery guns are engulfed in smoke in Dras, some 155 kilometers (96 miles) in north of Srinagar, India, on Saturday, July 10, 1999. Th...

FILE - Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, left, and his Indian counterpart Atal Bihari Vajpayee wave upon Vajpayee's arrival in Wagha border, 28 k...

FILE - Commuters travel on an overloaded truck outside Calcutta, India, Wednesday, May 10, 2000. India's population officially hit 1 billion a day lat...

FILE - An aerial view shows the destruction in the town of Anjar, India, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Bhuj, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2001. The 7.9 m...

FILE - Razia, a Muslim woman, cries while praying by her destroyed home near Ahmedabad, India, March 2, 2002. Vengeful Hindu mobs torched Muslim homes...

FILE - Paliyamma grieves on returning to her damaged house at a fishermen's colony hit by the tsunami, in Nagappattinam, in the southern Indian state ...

FILE- An Indian soldier takes cover as the Taj Mahal hotel burns during a gun battle between Indian military and militants inside the hotel in Mumbai,...

FILE - Competitors from various nations ride in a pack on the promenade at Rajpath in front of the landmark India Gate monument in the men's 168 km cy...

FILE - India's most famous prisoner of conscience Irom Sharmila, who has been on a hunger strike since November 2000 to protest against the Armed Forc...

FILE- Indian cricketers celebrate their win with the trophy in the Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, India April 2 , 2011. In...

FILE - Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati, center, is presented with a gold crown by her supporters at a public rally, in Mumbai, India Nov. 25, 2007....

FILE - Protesters shield themselves as police beat them with sticks during a violent demonstration near the India Gate against a gang rape and brutal ...

FILE - Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and India's next prime minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering at the home of his 90-year-ol...

FILE - A gay rights activist celebrates after the country's top court struck down a colonial-era law that made homosexual acts punishable by up to 10 ...

FILE - An Indian national flag, left, flies next to a Jammu and Kashmir state flag on the Civil Secretariat building, in Srinagar, Indian controlled K...

FILE - Indians wave national flags and shout slogans behind a police barricade during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi, In...

FILE - Indian farmers wait for the outcome of a meeting with the government at the protest site against new agricultural laws, on a highway at the Del...

FILE - A man runs to escape heat from multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Thursday, Apri...

NEW DELHI (AP) — “At the stroke of the midnight hour,” India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru said, “when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.”

The historic speech just before midnight on Aug. 15, 1947 turned the hopes of millions into reality. India was a free, independent country. Its British colonial history was in the past. A new future beckoned.

Seventy-five years on, India is a vastly changed country. Its story is told through its throbs of tumult, daunting hurdles, spirited triumphs and terrible tragedies.

This is the story of India.

___

1947-1971

Before leaving the Indian subcontinent, British colonialists drew an imaginary line that led to the creation of India and Pakistan, a process that triggered massive migration and religious riots. Hundreds of thousands died in the violence. Some 12 million people fled their homes.

That same year, India and Pakistan fought their first war over disputed Kashmir, leading to the region being divided between the rival countries.

The wounds of partition were still fresh when independence leader Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948.

India emerged quickly from the tumult and in 1951 took a democratic leap by holding its first general elections.

But soon India met with a crisis on its borders. In 1959, the Dalai Lama fled to India after a failed Tibetan uprising. Three years later, in 1962, India and China were at war.

In 1971, India fought another war with Pakistan, this time over New Delhi's involvement in the independence of Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan) under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

___

1971-1999

India's democracy went through a major test in 1975 when Gandhi declared a formal emergency. It lasted nearly two years and culminated with her ouster from office.

A 1983 victory in the Cricket World Cup fulfilled a million dreams, but a year later India was shaken by two cataclysmic events.

Gandhi, who had returned to power in 1980 elections, ordered an army siege on the Golden Temple in Punjab in 1984 to crush Sikh extremism. That same year she was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards, leading to massive anti-Sikh riots.

Dramatic progress came with historic reforms in the 1990s that spurred growth. But it coincided with major upheaval, including an armed insurgency in disputed Kashmir.

In 1991, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an ethnic Tamil suicide bomber. In 1992, Hindu mobs demolished a historic mosque in Ayodhya city, sparking countrywide riots. And in 1993, a series of explosions shook Mumbai city and killed more than 250 people.

India chose to show its military might in 1998 by conducting a series of five nuclear tests; Pakistan followed with its own tests. In 1999, the two countries fought a limited war in Kargil.

___

2000-Present

The new millennium started on a grim note: A massive earthquake in Gujarat state killed more than 20,000 people.

A year later, in 2002, the state erupted in anti-Muslim riots, leading to the death of at least 1,000 people. In 2004, a huge tsunami triggered by a massive undersea earthquake in the Indian Ocean killed more than 10,000 Indians.

India signed a nuclear accord with the U.S. in 2008. The same year, the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out a series of attacks in Mumbai, leaving 166 people dead.

The 2010s marked a significant change in India's politics and public discourse.

In 2012, the country saw widespread protests after the gang rape and murder of a 22-year-old woman on a bus in New Delhi. The protests led to tougher laws against rape.

Two years later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a landslide victory in general elections. Modi repeated the feat in 2019, and his rule since has been marked by increased religious polarization and contentious decisions such as scrapping Kashmir's semi-autonomy.

India again convulsed in nationwide protests in 2020 and 2021 against a religious-driven citizenship law and controversial agricultural reforms. They coincided with one of the country's biggest challenges: a tsunami of coronavirus cases.