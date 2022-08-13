Overseas Taiwanese protest Chinese military drills following Pelosi visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of Taiwanese from the greater Washington, D.C. area gathered in front of the Chinese embassy on Friday (Aug. 12) to protest Beijing’s recent military exercise around Taiwan.

Following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China’s People’s Liberation Army conducted a large-scale, live-fire military exercise around Taiwan from Aug. 4-7. It then extended the drills indefinitely, continuing to deploy fighter jets and ships near the nation.

China also announced eight sanctions against the U.S. and cut off bilateral communication channels and cooperation.

Chairman of the Formosan Association for Public Affairs, Mingze V. Chien (簡明子), said the main purpose of the demonstration was to make clear that Taiwan can no longer tolerate an unreasonable regime, CNA reported. Taiwan is an independent country, but China has flouted international law and tried to isolate it, Chien said.

Today's protest is to let them hear the voice of the Taiwanese, he said.

Additionally, he called on the U.S. to adopt a strategically clear policy, so that China can truly know America’s bottom line and understand the huge price it will pay if it crosses that line.

This way, China can avoid making “wrong decisions,” he said. Chien said the U.S. should tell China not to “put its hands” on Taiwan.

The FAPA president said he hoped Washington could support Taiwan’s democracy and freedom and recognize Taiwan's sovereignty.