Halep beats Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) to reach Toronto semifinals

By Associated Press
2022/08/13 05:24
Romania's Simona Halep stretches to reach a shot from United States' Coco Gauff during Women's National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto, Friday, Aug...
Coco Gauff returns the ball to Simona Halep during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadi...
Jessica Pegula hits a return during her straight sets win over Yulia Putintseva during the National Bank Open tennis action tournament in Toronto, Fri...
Jessica Pegula hits a return during her straight sets win over Yulia Putintseva during the National Bank Open tennis action tournament in Toronto, Fri...

TORONTO (AP) — Two-time champion Simona Halep beat Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) on Friday to reach the National Bank Open semifinals.

Halep, the 30-year-old from Romania, won the event in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. She will face seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

The 15th-seeded Halep is 4-0 against the Gauff, the 18-year-old American seeded 10th.

In the night session, 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland faced Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, and 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic played Zheng Qinwen of China.