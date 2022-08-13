New Zealand wins toss, bats in 2nd T20 vs. West Indies

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat Friday in the second Twenty20 international against the West Indies at Sabina Park.

The Black Caps won the first match of the three-match series by 13 runs at the same venue.

The West Indies named an unchanged lineup but New Zealand made one change, naming off-spin allrounder Michael Bracewell in place of express fast bowler Lockie Ferguson.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult.

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy.

