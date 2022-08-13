Alexa
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2022/08/13 03:18
New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Aug 94.09 94.81 91.16 92.09 Down 2.25
Sep 93.33 94.02 90.53 91.46 Down 2.07
Oct 92.53 93.20 89.94 90.87 Down 1.82
Nov 91.65 92.32 89.25 90.16 Down 1.63
Dec 90.55 91.42 88.53 89.40 Down 1.52
Jan 89.62 90.51 87.73 88.58 Down 1.45
Feb 88.74 89.47 86.96 87.79 Down 1.39
Mar 88.39 88.55 86.36 87.05 Down 1.33
Apr 87.76 87.77 85.68 86.36 Down 1.25
May 86.75 87.26 84.89 85.69 Down 1.19
Jun 85.08 85.40 84.58 85.07 Down 1.12
Jul 84.92 84.92 84.03 84.47 Down 1.06
Aug 84.68 84.68 83.36 83.91 Down 1.01
Sep 83.30 83.38 83.30 83.38 Down .96
Oct 82.88 Down .91
Nov 82.90 83.53 81.59 82.40 Down .85
Dec 81.86 Down .80
Jan 81.35 Down .76
Feb 80.86 Down .71
Mar 80.39 Down .67
Apr 79.96 Down .64
May 79.74 80.16 79.09 79.54 Down .61
Jun 79.08 Down .58
Jul 78.65 Down .53
Aug 78.22 Down .51
Sep 77.83 Down .49
Oct 77.48 Down .42
Nov 77.15 77.68 76.37 77.15 Down .41
Dec 76.73 Down .41
Jan 76.32 Down .41
Feb 75.94 Down .39
Mar 75.58 Down .36
Apr 75.27 Down .28
May 75.18 75.18 74.65 74.96 Down .26
Jun 74.60 Down .27
Jul 74.23 Down .31
Aug 73.92 Down .29
Sep 73.63 Down .26
Oct 73.39 Down .20
Nov 72.72 73.13 72.55 73.13 Down .17
Dec 72.78 Down .16
Jan 72.43 Down .18
Feb 72.10 Down .16
Mar 71.80 Down .14
Apr 71.55 Down .17
May 71.33 Down .17
Jun 71.07 Down .16
Jul 70.79 Down .16
Aug 70.58 Down .16
Sep 70.38 Down .16
Oct 70.13 Down .16
Nov 69.92 Down .16
Dec 69.63 Down .19
Jan 69.33 Down .16
Feb 69.13 Down .19
Mar 68.97 Down .19
Apr 68.75 Down .16
May 68.57 Down .16
Jun 68.36 Down .16
Jul 68.13 Down .16
Aug 67.97 Down .16
Sep 67.82 Down .16
Oct 67.72 Down .16
Nov 67.38 67.62 67.38 67.62 Down .16
Dec 67.45 Down .16
Jan 67.23 Down .16
Feb 67.05 Down .16
Mar 66.93 Down .16
Apr 66.79 Down .16
May 66.77 Down .16
Jun 66.70 Down .16
Jul 66.58 Down .16
Aug 66.49 Down .16
Sep 66.36 Down .16
Oct 66.23 Down .16
Nov 66.13 Down .16
Dec 66.04 Down .16
Jan 65.97 Down .16
Feb 65.94 Down .16
Mar 65.93 Down .16
Apr 65.86 Down .16
May 65.66 Down .16
Jun 65.58 Down .16
Jul 65.51 Down .16
Aug 65.42 Down .16
Sep 65.37 Down .16
Oct 65.32 Down .16
Nov 65.27 Down .16
Dec 65.28 Down .16
Jan 65.28 Down .16
Feb 65.26 Down .16
Mar 65.24 Down .16
Apr 65.22 Down .16
May 65.21 Down .16
Jun 65.26 Down .16
Jul 65.30 Down .16
Aug 65.33 Down .16
Sep 65.36 Down .16
Oct 65.38 Down .16
Nov 65.37 Down .16
Dec 65.46 Down .16
Jan 65.54 Down .16
Feb 65.60 Down .16
Mar 65.62 Down .16
Apr 65.62 Down .16
May 65.49 Down .16
Jun 65.57 Down .16
Jul 65.53 Down .16
Aug 65.53 Down .16
Sep 65.57 Down .16
Oct 65.64 Down .16
Nov 65.62 Down .16
Dec 65.69 Down .16
Jan 65.85 Down .16
Feb 65.91 Down .16
Mar 65.93 Down .16
Apr 65.92 Down .16
May 65.74 Down .16
Jun 65.77 Down .16
Jul 65.76 Down .16
Aug 65.79 Down .16
Sep 65.85 Down .16
Oct 65.96 Down .16
Nov 65.97 Down .16
Dec 66.09 Down .16
Jan 66.26 Down .16