New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|94.09
|94.81
|91.16
|92.09 Down 2.25
|Sep
|93.33
|94.02
|90.53
|91.46 Down 2.07
|Oct
|92.53
|93.20
|89.94
|90.87 Down 1.82
|Nov
|91.65
|92.32
|89.25
|90.16 Down 1.63
|Dec
|90.55
|91.42
|88.53
|89.40 Down 1.52
|Jan
|89.62
|90.51
|87.73
|88.58 Down 1.45
|Feb
|88.74
|89.47
|86.96
|87.79 Down 1.39
|Mar
|88.39
|88.55
|86.36
|87.05 Down 1.33
|Apr
|87.76
|87.77
|85.68
|86.36 Down 1.25
|May
|86.75
|87.26
|84.89
|85.69 Down 1.19
|Jun
|85.08
|85.40
|84.58
|85.07 Down 1.12
|Jul
|84.92
|84.92
|84.03
|84.47 Down 1.06
|Aug
|84.68
|84.68
|83.36
|83.91 Down 1.01
|Sep
|83.30
|83.38
|83.30
|83.38
|Down .96
|Oct
|82.88
|Down .91
|Nov
|82.90
|83.53
|81.59
|82.40
|Down .85
|Dec
|81.86
|Down .80
|Jan
|81.35
|Down .76
|Feb
|80.86
|Down .71
|Mar
|80.39
|Down .67
|Apr
|79.96
|Down .64
|May
|79.74
|80.16
|79.09
|79.54
|Down .61
|Jun
|79.08
|Down .58
|Jul
|78.65
|Down .53
|Aug
|78.22
|Down .51
|Sep
|77.83
|Down .49
|Oct
|77.48
|Down .42
|Nov
|77.15
|77.68
|76.37
|77.15
|Down .41
|Dec
|76.73
|Down .41
|Jan
|76.32
|Down .41
|Feb
|75.94
|Down .39
|Mar
|75.58
|Down .36
|Apr
|75.27
|Down .28
|May
|75.18
|75.18
|74.65
|74.96
|Down .26
|Jun
|74.60
|Down .27
|Jul
|74.23
|Down .31
|Aug
|73.92
|Down .29
|Sep
|73.63
|Down .26
|Oct
|73.39
|Down .20
|Nov
|72.72
|73.13
|72.55
|73.13
|Down .17
|Dec
|72.78
|Down .16
|Jan
|72.43
|Down .18
|Feb
|72.10
|Down .16
|Mar
|71.80
|Down .14
|Apr
|71.55
|Down .17
|May
|71.33
|Down .17
|Jun
|71.07
|Down .16
|Jul
|70.79
|Down .16
|Aug
|70.58
|Down .16
|Sep
|70.38
|Down .16
|Oct
|70.13
|Down .16
|Nov
|69.92
|Down .16
|Dec
|69.63
|Down .19
|Jan
|69.33
|Down .16
|Feb
|69.13
|Down .19
|Mar
|68.97
|Down .19
|Apr
|68.75
|Down .16
|May
|68.57
|Down .16
|Jun
|68.36
|Down .16
|Jul
|68.13
|Down .16
|Aug
|67.97
|Down .16
|Sep
|67.82
|Down .16
|Oct
|67.72
|Down .16
|Nov
|67.38
|67.62
|67.38
|67.62
|Down .16
|Dec
|67.45
|Down .16
|Jan
|67.23
|Down .16
|Feb
|67.05
|Down .16
|Mar
|66.93
|Down .16
|Apr
|66.79
|Down .16
|May
|66.77
|Down .16
|Jun
|66.70
|Down .16
|Jul
|66.58
|Down .16
|Aug
|66.49
|Down .16
|Sep
|66.36
|Down .16
|Oct
|66.23
|Down .16
|Nov
|66.13
|Down .16
|Dec
|66.04
|Down .16
|Jan
|65.97
|Down .16
|Feb
|65.94
|Down .16
|Mar
|65.93
|Down .16
|Apr
|65.86
|Down .16
|May
|65.66
|Down .16
|Jun
|65.58
|Down .16
|Jul
|65.51
|Down .16
|Aug
|65.42
|Down .16
|Sep
|65.37
|Down .16
|Oct
|65.32
|Down .16
|Nov
|65.27
|Down .16
|Dec
|65.28
|Down .16
|Jan
|65.28
|Down .16
|Feb
|65.26
|Down .16
|Mar
|65.24
|Down .16
|Apr
|65.22
|Down .16
|May
|65.21
|Down .16
|Jun
|65.26
|Down .16
|Jul
|65.30
|Down .16
|Aug
|65.33
|Down .16
|Sep
|65.36
|Down .16
|Oct
|65.38
|Down .16
|Nov
|65.37
|Down .16
|Dec
|65.46
|Down .16
|Jan
|65.54
|Down .16
|Feb
|65.60
|Down .16
|Mar
|65.62
|Down .16
|Apr
|65.62
|Down .16
|May
|65.49
|Down .16
|Jun
|65.57
|Down .16
|Jul
|65.53
|Down .16
|Aug
|65.53
|Down .16
|Sep
|65.57
|Down .16
|Oct
|65.64
|Down .16
|Nov
|65.62
|Down .16
|Dec
|65.69
|Down .16
|Jan
|65.85
|Down .16
|Feb
|65.91
|Down .16
|Mar
|65.93
|Down .16
|Apr
|65.92
|Down .16
|May
|65.74
|Down .16
|Jun
|65.77
|Down .16
|Jul
|65.76
|Down .16
|Aug
|65.79
|Down .16
|Sep
|65.85
|Down .16
|Oct
|65.96
|Down .16
|Nov
|65.97
|Down .16
|Dec
|66.09
|Down .16
|Jan
|66.26
|Down .16