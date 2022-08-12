American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|71
|41
|.634
|_
|Toronto
|60
|50
|.545
|10
|Tampa Bay
|58
|52
|.527
|12
|Baltimore
|58
|53
|.523
|12½
|Boston
|55
|58
|.487
|16½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|59
|52
|.532
|_
|Minnesota
|57
|53
|.518
|1½
|Chicago
|56
|56
|.500
|3½
|Kansas City
|47
|66
|.416
|13
|Detroit
|43
|70
|.381
|17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|72
|41
|.637
|_
|Seattle
|61
|52
|.540
|11
|Texas
|49
|62
|.441
|22
|Los Angeles
|49
|63
|.438
|22½
|Oakland
|41
|71
|.366
|30½
___
Cleveland 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Houston 7, Texas 3
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 4, Baltimore 3
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 8-8) at Toronto (White 1-3), 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-5), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 7-11) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3), 9:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.