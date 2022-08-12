Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/12 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 25 10 .714
x-Connecticut 24 11 .686 1
x-Washington 20 14 .588
Atlanta 14 20 .412 10½
New York 14 20 .412 10½
Indiana 5 29 .147 19½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 25 10 .714
x-Seattle 21 13 .618
x-Dallas 17 17 .500
Minnesota 14 20 .412 10½
Phoenix 14 20 .412 10½
Los Angeles 13 22 .371 12

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas 89, Chicago 78

Connecticut 93, Los Angeles 69

Friday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.