Global Artificial Intelligence AI in Agriculture Market Predicted to Grow at CAGR of 16.56% By 2029 with Revenue $1693.89 Million

According to a recent report published by Market.Biz, titled, The Global Artificial Intelligence AI in Agriculture Market size was valued at $675.3 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $1693.89 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16.56% from 2022 to 2029. This Report provides a critical analysis of the status of the Artificial Intelligence AI in Agriculture market with the best facts and figures, SWOT analysis, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The market sales record, price, ROI, size, gross margin, share, cost structure, and growth rate are all calculated in the research. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments and data Tables.

This report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report format has been maintained to provide the most business value possible. It provides critical insights into the Artificial Intelligence AI in Agriculture market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Competitive Landscape

Every key player should be aware of the competitive situation also and it’s a crucial factor. This report illuminates the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Intelligence AI in Agriculture market to know the competition at the domestic and global levels. Market experts also provide an overview of all the major players in the global Artificial Intelligence AI in Agriculture market, taking into account key aspects such as regional operations, production, and product portfolio. In addition, the company’s report is based on research on key factors such as the company’s size, share, growth, income, output, and profit.

Top Companies[last 5 Years]

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

SAP

Agribotix

The Climate Corporation

Mavrx

aWhere

Precision Hawk

Granular

Prospera Technologies

Spensa Technologies

Resson

Vision Robotics

Harvest Croo Robotics

CropX

John Deere

Gamaya

Cainthus

Analysis of Artificial Intelligence AI in Agriculture Market by Type

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Analysis of Artificial Intelligence AI in Agriculture Market by Application

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others

In this segment, the report offers the impact of COVID-19, how it affected the Artificial Intelligence AI in Agriculture market, and how it will change the industry’s future depends on the current government, private, and public situations. Our knowledgeable analysts maintain a close watch on any circumstance that might alter the direction of the market, enabling you to make the greatest choice for your business.

Artificial Intelligence AI in Agriculture Study should be approached:

1. A product heat map can be used by a rival to assess the advantages and disadvantages of their product.

2. (Predicted and historical) Revenue Analysis by Region and Segment.

3. The Opportunity Map displays market opportunities.

4. The SWOT, PEST, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the company.

5. Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunity Analysis [Artificial Intelligence AI in Agriculture business has had tremendous growth in recent years].

6. Market Forecast: Discuss how the new Artificial Intelligence AI in Agriculture market trends and statistics will develop over the upcoming years.

