Europe Medical Device Security Market to See Booming Growth | GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Medical Device Security Market Research are CA Technologies, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., ClearDATA, DXC Technology, FireEye (Symphony Technology Group), Fortinet Inc., GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McAfee, LLC, Palo Alto Networks, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Zscaler, Inc. and other key market players.

Europe medical device security market was valued at $1,857.0 million in 2021 and will grow by 9.8% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing demand for connected medical devices due to the aging population and the growth in chronic disease management, the widespread adoption of digital solutions for patient data collection and storage, the increasing instances of cyber-attacks and threats in the healthcare industry, advancing technologies such as IoT/cloud/AI, and the government regulations and need for compliance.

Highlighted with 34 tables and 59 figures, this 117-page report Europe Medical Device Security Market 2021-2031 by Component (Solutions, Services), Security Type (Endpoint Security, Network Security, Cloud Security, Application Security), Device Type (Stationery, Embedded, Wearable), Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User (Healthcare Providers, Medical Device Manufacturers, Others), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe medical device security market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe medical device security market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Security, Device Type, Deployment Mode, End User, and Region.

Based on Component

Solutions

o Identity & Access Management (IAM)

o Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

o Encryption

o Disaster Recovery

o Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

o Antivirus & Antimalware

o Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

o Risk and Compliance Management

o Other Solutions

Services

o Implementation & Integration Service

o Consulting & Training Service

o Support & Maintenance service

Based on Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

Application Security

Other Security Types

By Device Type

Stationery Medical Devices

Internally Embedded Medical Devices

Wearable and External Medical Devices

By Deployment Mode

On-premise Medical Device Security

Cloud-based Medical Device Security

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Medical Device Manufacturers

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

