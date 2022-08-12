Europe Network Automation Market is Going to Boom | Network Automation Inc., Nuage Networks (NOKIA CORPORATION)

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Network Automation Market Research are Anuta Networks International LLC, AppViewX Inc., Apstra Inc., Arista Networks Inc., BlueCat Networks, BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Forward Networks Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, NetBrain Technologies Inc., Network Automation Inc., Nuage Networks (NOKIA CORPORATION), SolarWinds Inc., VMware Inc. + Saltstack and other key market players.

Europe network automation market was valued at $1,994.1 million in 2021 and will grow by 23.8% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing network traffic and cloud infrastructure, the growing need to detect and identify compliance issues and storage issues, the increasing need for zero-touch provisioning and unified network visibility, increasing adoption of automation technologies such as AI and connected devices, and surge in human error rates in manual systems causing network downtime.

Highlighted with 37 tables and 54 figures, this 117-page report Europe Network Automation Market 2021-2031 by Component (Solutions, Services), Network Type (Physical, Virtual, Hybrid), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise, Hybrid), Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe network automation market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe network automation market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Network Type, Deployment, Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size, and Region.

Based on Component

Solutions

o Network Automation Tools

o SD-WAN and Network Virtualization Tools

o Intent-Based Networking Solutions

o Other Network Automation Tools

Services

o Managed Service

o Professional Service

Based on Network Type

Physical Network

Virtual Network

Hybrid Network

By Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

On-premise Deployment

Hybrid Deployment

By Industry Vertical

IT and Telecom

Banking and Financial Services

Energy and Utility

Healthcare and Life Science

Manufacturing

Education

Other Industry Verticals

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprise

Geographically

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

