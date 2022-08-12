AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Barnabas types on his phone as he works from the home office as a pool in the garden while his wife, Rebeka, left and sister-in-law, Emma, cool down i... Barnabas types on his phone as he works from the home office as a pool in the garden while his wife, Rebeka, left and sister-in-law, Emma, cool down in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Hungary has experienced several heat waves since mid June with day-time temperatures rising to 40 degrees Celsius and remaining at tropical levels through the night. In fact, the country recently shattered record for its hottest night ever when temperature of 25.4 C was measured in Budapest on July 26. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)