AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/08/12 19:24
Migrants swim next to their overturned wooden boat during a rescue operation by Spanish NGO Open Arms at south of the Italian Lampedusa island at the ...
Migrants swim next to their overturned wooden boat during a rescue operation by Spanish NGO Open Arms at south of the Italian Lampedusa island at the ...
Barnabas types on his phone as he works from the home office as a pool in the garden while his wife, Rebeka, left and sister-in-law, Emma, cool down i...
A motorcycle drives through the lavender fields of Valensole during a hot day in southern France, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. France was in the midst of it...
Maasai wait in line to cast their votes in the general election at a polling station in Esonorua Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug...
Maasai waiting in line to cast their votes look through an open window at electoral officials inside a polling station at Niserian Primary School, in ...
A Russian rocket launched toward Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region is seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim B...
A priest prays for unidentified civilians killed by Russian troops during Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Au...
Ukrainian servicemen wait with their tank after experiencing mechanical issues on a country road near Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wed...
Pope Francis presides over the funeral ceremony for Cardinal Jozef Tomko, in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/...
People prepare to start on their stand-up paddle (SUP) boards at Moyka River during annual costumed 'Fontanka' SUP-boards festival in St. Petersburg, ...
Netherlands' Vera Van Pol competes in the women's uneven bars during the European Gymnastics Championships in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022...
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema lifts the trophy after winning the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt at Helsin...

August 4 - 11, 2022

From the opening of the European Championships in Munich to the victory of Real Madrid’s fifth UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki, to the funerals of civilian bodies exhumed from a mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine, to the rescued migrants at the sea near Lampedusa and the presidential election in Kenya, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Athens chief photographer Thanassis Stavrakis.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com