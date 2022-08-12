Alexa
Taiwan spots 24 military aircraft, 6 naval ships from China around the country

10 jet fighters crossed the median line over the Taiwan Strait

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/12 20:45
A J-10 on display in China. 

A J-10 on display in China.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had spotted 24 aircraft and six ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Friday (Aug. 12).

Of the 24 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) warplanes, 10 crossed the median line over the Taiwan Strait, the military said. The planes were four Sukhoi Su-30 fighters, four Shenyang J-16 jets, and two Chengdu J-10 aircraft.

The Su-30 jets crossed the median line at its northern end, while the six other planes did so at the southern end.

The ministry said it tasked Combat Air Patrols (CAP), Navy ships, and land-based missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese movements.
