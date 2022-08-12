Alexa
China pomelo ban will not affect Taiwan market

Council of Agriculture will provide export and marketing assistance

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/12 19:42
The COA foresees no problems for pomelo farmers despite a ban by China. (Tainan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s ban on the import of pomelos from Taiwan will not have an impact on the domestic market for the fruit, Council of Agriculture (COA) Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said Friday (Aug. 12).

Over the past year, Beijing has banned a range of food products from Taiwan, ranging from pineapples and grouper fish to biscuits. As United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei Aug. 2-3, China not only launched intensive military maneuvers, but also expanded its ban on the import of agricultural products.

In the case of pomelos, a popular fruit around the time of next month’s Mid-Autumn Festival, Chen did not expect any problems with either supply or pricing, CNA reported.

China’s boycott should not be an excuse for buyers to demand a lower price from pomelo growers, the top agriculture official said. He pointed out that this year’s harvest of 70,000 tons will be 10% lower than last year’s, with the difference amounting to a full year of exports.

In addition, the COA will help farmers by promoting the export of 1,000 tons, the domestic sale of 2,500 tons, and the use for processing of a further 2,500 tons, he said. With marketing and sales channels open as normal, the price for pomelos will remain stable, Chen said.
