Crypto Exchange Bybit Branches Out in India with Learning and Earning Campaign

Leading exchange help users rise up to "enormous opportunities" in crypto

Exclusive offers for Indian users to trade with confidence and ease at Bybit

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES - Media OutReach - 12 August 2022 - Bybit, the third most visited cryptocurrency exchange in the world with more than 7 million users, announced a series of offers for Indian users with unprecedented rewards and bonuses from Aug. 12, 10AM UTC to Sept. 1, 10AM UTC.The campaign in India seeks to improve crypto literacy and offer a frictionless and safe trading experience for traders of all levels. Bybit is poised to be a one-stop crypto destination offering spot, derivatives, staking and earning products and services, complete with an NFT marketplace and advanced tools to automate trading strategies.New users in India can enroll in three simple steps: learn, practice and share. The first 1,000 traders to sign up will get to share a $10,000 rewards pool and take part in a NFT giveaway. Eligible users are also entitled to up to $420 in bonus through the Bybit referral program The learning benefits include tutorials on trading basics and "Bybit 101" videos:"We are rolling out this educational and promotional campaign in India in response to the demand from the fast-growing communities in the region. India is a vibrant and unique economy with a rising, digitally savvy middle class looking for innovative solutions to diversify into digital assets and capture the enormous opportunities in the crypto economy," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit."Crypto offers the opportunity of a lifetime for our generation, and to reap the benefits people need access to technology and knowledge. Choosing a secure and trusted platform is step one," said Zhou. "We are in the business of supporting the delivery of crypto's promise by building the fastest, safest and most reliable platform for all things crypto," he added, referring to Bybit's record of 99.9% uptime and its high-throughput trading engine capable of processing 100,000 transactions per second.

