Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan cuts 2022 GDP forecast to 3.76%

Government expects 3.05% growth in 2023

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/12 17:36
The government sees lower growth, higher inflation for 2022 than it did in May. 

The government sees lower growth, higher inflation for 2022 than it did in May.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s economy will grow by 3.76% this year rather than the 3.91% forecast earlier, the government said Friday (Aug. 12).

In late May, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) saw Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanding by 3.91% and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) by 2.67%, CNA reported.

However, the government department cut the GDP forecast while raising the CPI prediction to 2.92% for the full year. February’s Russian invasion of Ukraine and the continued war, global inflation, and Taiwan’s COVID-19 surge since April all contributed to the less optimistic picture, economists said.

The DGBAS also saw the economy slowing down further into 2023, with annual GDP for next year likely to stand at 3.05%.
economic growth
economic growth rate
gross domestic product
GDP
consumer price index
CPI
DGBAS
inflation

RELATED ARTICLES

Egg prices have surged 32% but Taiwan's core CPI drops in July
Egg prices have surged 32% but Taiwan's core CPI drops in July
2022/08/06 11:36
Taiwan’s forecasted GDP lowered to 3.52% by Academia Sinica
Taiwan’s forecasted GDP lowered to 3.52% by Academia Sinica
2022/07/19 16:35
CPI in Taiwan soars to 14-year-high of 3.59% in June
CPI in Taiwan soars to 14-year-high of 3.59% in June
2022/07/08 15:59
Taiwan economy stable despite global risks
Taiwan economy stable despite global risks
2022/07/07 20:01
Taiwan CPI inflation hits 14-year high
Taiwan CPI inflation hits 14-year high
2022/07/06 19:05