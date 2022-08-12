Smart Indoor Gardening System Market 2022 Size, Comprehensive Research Study and Forecast to 2030

Global Smart Indoor Gardening System Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Smart Indoor Gardening System Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Smart Indoor Gardening System is designed for ease of use for indoors in small spaces, without messy soil. Seeds are located inside biodegradable, nutrient plant pods that just pop into the unit. The unit is then plugged in and connected to your Wi-Fi, and the water reservoir is filled. The indoor gardening system is also used to treat patients which is driving the growth for the market in the forecasted period.

For Instance: as per the NCBI, the indoor gardening has been used to treat patients with mental health problems. Human beings generally feel happier and more optimistic in surroundings with plenty of plants and nature. Consider a survey conducted at four San Francisco Bay Area hospitals. According, to National Recreation and Park Association, a survey was commenced on 2019, in the survey of 3000 people, 79 percent of patients said they felt more relaxed and calm, 19 percent felt more positive, and 25 percent felt refreshed and stronger after spending time in a garden.. Also, with the adoption of new interior designing technologies the demand for smart indoor gardening system is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, high initial investment for high quality of containers might restrain the market growth of the smart indoor gardening system market in the forecasted period.

The key regions considered for the global Smart Indoor Gardening System market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population and promptness & affordability of urgent care services coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising incidences of injuries and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Indoor Gardening System market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AVA Technologies Inc.

Grobo

CLICK & GROW LLC

AeroFarms

SproutsIO

Acticheck Ltd

Agrilution

CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming

PLANTUI OY

Grow Smart Greens

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Small Garden

Wall Garden

Others

By Deployment:

Self-Watering, Smart Sensing

Smart Pest Management

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

