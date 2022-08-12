Media Monitoring Tools Market 2022 Rising Demand, Emerging Growth and Business Development till 2030

Global Media Monitoring Tools Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Media Monitoring Tools Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Media Monitoring Tools basically allows you to track topics across print, online and broadcast media output. It is the process of monitoring media outlets in search of pieces of information mentioning particular topics. Information found in the media can have commercial, business, or scientific value. The increasing digitalization is driving the growth for the media monitoring tool market.

For Instance: as per OECD, Internet traffic in some countries increased by up to 60% shortly after the outbreak (OECD, 2020a), underscoring the digital acceleration. Furthermore, increase in number of social media subscriber on various social media platforms and rise in penetration of smartphones is also likely to positively impact the growth of the market. For instance: as per Statista, in 2020, the global social penetration rate reached 49 percent. Also, increase in investment and organization spending in media is expected to create various new opportunity for the media monitoring tool market. However, increase in issues related to network security is expected to act as the major limitations for the growth of media monitoring tools market in the forecasted period.

The key regions considered for the global Media Monitoring Tools market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing industrialization and urbanization across the region. And the growth in automotive sector is also complimenting the market growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising population enormously and growing prerequisite for safety systems are the key factors which are encouraging the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alphabet Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Brand 24

Buffer

Hootsuite

Cision Ltd.

SentiOne

Sysomos Inc.

Factiva

Meltwater

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Enterprise Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Industry:

IT and Telecom

Hospitality

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

